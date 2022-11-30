Michael Stewart Rousseau Sells 32,588 Shares of Air Canada (TSE:AC) Stock

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Rating) Director Michael Stewart Rousseau sold 32,588 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.05, for a total transaction of C$620,863.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 129,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,463,734.55.

Air Canada Trading Up 1.0 %

AC stock traded up C$0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$18.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,370,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,944,949. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183,588.89, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$18.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$18.43. Air Canada has a 1 year low of C$15.57 and a 1 year high of C$25.98. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.06.

Get Air Canada alerts:

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.43 by C$0.25. The business had revenue of C$5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.93 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Air Canada will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Air Canada Company Profile

AC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$29.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Monday, September 19th. Cormark increased their target price on Air Canada from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Air Canada from C$35.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Air Canada from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Air Canada from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$27.15.

(Get Rating)

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Air Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.