Michael Stewart Rousseau Sells 32,588 Shares of Air Canada (TSE:AC) Stock

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Rating) Director Michael Stewart Rousseau sold 32,588 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.05, for a total transaction of C$620,863.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 129,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,463,734.55.
AC stock traded up C$0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$18.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,370,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,944,949. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183,588.89, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$18.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$18.43. Air Canada has a 1 year low of C$15.57 and a 1 year high of C$25.98. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.06.
Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.43 by C$0.25. The business had revenue of C$5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.93 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Air Canada will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.
Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.
