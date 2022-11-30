Midatech Pharma (LON:MTPH) Trading Down 4.9%

Midatech Pharma plc (LON:MTPH – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 4.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 5.85 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 5.85 ($0.07). Approximately 53,097 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 205,113 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.15 ($0.07).

Midatech Pharma Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 7.06 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 9.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.52, a current ratio of 5.28 and a quick ratio of 5.28. The company has a market cap of £5.76 million and a PE ratio of -0.86.

About Midatech Pharma

(Get Rating)

Midatech Pharma plc, a drug delivery technology company, focuses on the research and development of medicines in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company is developing MTX110, a direct delivery treatment for diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, medulloblastomas, and glioblastoma multiforme; MTX114, an immuno-suppressant for topical application in psoriasis; MTD211, a long-acting formulation of brexpiprazole for the treatment of schizophrenia and adjunctive treatment of major depressive disorder; and MTD219, a long-acting formulation of tacrolimus used to lower the risk of organ transplant rejection.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Midatech Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Midatech Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.