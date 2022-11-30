Midwich Group (LON:MIDW) Trading Down 3.3%

Shares of Midwich Group plc (LON:MIDW – Get Rating) were down 3.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 438 ($5.24) and last traded at GBX 440 ($5.26). Approximately 16,018 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 139,454 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 455 ($5.44).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Midwich Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 780 ($9.33) price target on the stock.

Midwich Group Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 475.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 528.07. The stock has a market capitalization of £391.07 million and a P/E ratio of 2,588.24.

Midwich Group Cuts Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of GBX 4.50 ($0.05) per share. This represents a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. Midwich Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.29%.

In related news, insider Stephen Fenby acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 500 ($5.98) per share, with a total value of £100,000 ($119,631.53).

Midwich Group Company Profile

Midwich Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of audio visual (AV) solutions to the trade customers in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and North America. Its products support various AV categories, such as displays, projectors, broadcast, audio, video, and digital signage, as well as lighting and unified communications.

