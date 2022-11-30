MiL.k Price Reaches $0.28 on Top Exchanges (MLK)

MiL.k (MLK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 30th. In the last seven days, MiL.k has traded down 1.2% against the dollar. MiL.k has a total market cap of $69.36 million and approximately $3.25 million worth of MiL.k was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MiL.k token can currently be bought for $0.28 or 0.00001643 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002244 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000284 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000352 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,139.34 or 0.06752431 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $84.85 or 0.00502888 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,161.13 or 0.30588025 BTC.

About MiL.k

MiL.k was first traded on December 25th, 2019. MiL.k’s total supply is 986,245,419 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,797,995 tokens. MiL.k’s official message board is medium.com/milk-official-blog. The official website for MiL.k is milkalliance.io. MiL.k’s official Twitter account is @milk_alliance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling MiL.k

According to CryptoCompare, “Mil.k Coin is a cryptocurrency that functions as the currency of the MiL.k platform and is the medium that integrates Brand Tokens of the aligned service companies. On the platform, Brand Token is like a product, and Mil.k Coin is the currency to purchase it.There are several ways to acquire Mil.k Coin. First, it can be earned when a user sells his/her Brand Token (On the platform app) that he/she has earned by using its relevant service. Second, it can be purchased at the external crypto exchange. Lastly, it can be individually transferred between users.”

