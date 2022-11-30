Mineral Resources (OTCMKTS:MALRF) Stock Price Up 2.6%

Mineral Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:MALRF – Get Rating) shares rose 2.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $55.43 and last traded at $55.43. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 718 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.01.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Mineral Resources in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company.

Mineral Resources Trading Up 2.6 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.44 and a 200-day moving average of $42.33.

About Mineral Resources

Mineral Resources Limited, together with subsidiaries, operates as a mining services company in Australia, China, Singapore, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Mining Services and Processing, Iron Ore, Lithium, Other Commodities, and Central. The company offers contract crushing, screening, and processing; specialized mine services, including materials handling, plant and equipment hire and maintenance, tails recovery, and aggregate crushing; and design, engineering, and construction services for resources sector.

