MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) Shares Gap Up to $10.52

MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.52, but opened at $11.41. MINISO Group shares last traded at $11.19, with a volume of 2,540 shares changing hands.

MINISO Group Stock Up 8.5 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.67, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of -0.77.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MNSO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of MINISO Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of MINISO Group by 18.1% during the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 75,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 11,510 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of MINISO Group by 58.0% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 32,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 11,962 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of MINISO Group by 9.4% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,928,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,038,000 after buying an additional 165,800 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of MINISO Group by 3.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,530,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,742,000 after buying an additional 92,767 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.98% of the company’s stock.

MINISO Group Company Profile

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle and pop toy products in the People's Republic of China and other countries in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names; and blind boxes, toy bricks, model figures, model kits, collectible dolls, Ichiban Kuji, sculptures, and other popular toys under the TOP TOY brand.

