Mitsubishi Materials Co. (OTCMKTS:MIMTF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Mitsubishi Materials Co. (OTCMKTS:MIMTF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 102,500 shares, a decrease of 44.2% from the October 31st total of 183,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Mitsubishi Materials in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Mitsubishi Materials alerts:

Mitsubishi Materials Price Performance

Shares of MIMTF stock remained flat at 14.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. Mitsubishi Materials has a 1 year low of 14.28 and a 1 year high of 15.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is 14.50.

Mitsubishi Materials Company Profile

Mitsubishi Materials Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in, metals, metalworking solutions, cement, environment and energy, and electronic materials businesses. The company offers automotive products, including engine, drive system, and onboard equipment parts and materials; exterior parts and materials; electronic parts and materials; hybrid, EV, and fuel cell car parts and materials; tools; and recycling, and green parts and materials.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.