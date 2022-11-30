MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of MiX Telematics from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th.

Shares of NYSE MIXT opened at $7.90 on Monday. MiX Telematics has a 52 week low of $6.75 and a 52 week high of $12.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.92 and its 200 day moving average is $8.32. The company has a market cap of $191.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.47 and a beta of 0.84.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of MiX Telematics by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of MiX Telematics by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 107,768 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after buying an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MiX Telematics by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 560,824 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,565,000 after buying an additional 3,578 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of MiX Telematics by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,129 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 4,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MiX Telematics by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC now owns 42,410 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. 35.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MiX Telematics Limited provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service (Saas) delivery model. The company offers MiX Fleet Manager, a web-based application, which provides commercial fleet management solution that gives user live and historical views of driver and vehicle performance information, including vehicle tracking and status information, as well as alerts and notifications; MiX Asset Manager, a portfolio of asset tracking products comprising generators, light towers, storage tanks, and pumps; and Matrix, a mobile asset management solutions that offers real-time and historical vehicle tracking and positioning, unauthorized vehicle use alerts, panic emergency response, crash alerts, driver behavior alerts, fuel tax logbooks, and vehicle maintenance notifications for entry-level fleets and consumers.

