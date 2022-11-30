MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.
Separately, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of MiX Telematics from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th.
MiX Telematics Stock Up 1.2 %
Shares of NYSE MIXT opened at $7.90 on Monday. MiX Telematics has a 52 week low of $6.75 and a 52 week high of $12.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.92 and its 200 day moving average is $8.32. The company has a market cap of $191.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.47 and a beta of 0.84.
MiX Telematics Company Profile
MiX Telematics Limited provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service (Saas) delivery model. The company offers MiX Fleet Manager, a web-based application, which provides commercial fleet management solution that gives user live and historical views of driver and vehicle performance information, including vehicle tracking and status information, as well as alerts and notifications; MiX Asset Manager, a portfolio of asset tracking products comprising generators, light towers, storage tanks, and pumps; and Matrix, a mobile asset management solutions that offers real-time and historical vehicle tracking and positioning, unauthorized vehicle use alerts, panic emergency response, crash alerts, driver behavior alerts, fuel tax logbooks, and vehicle maintenance notifications for entry-level fleets and consumers.
