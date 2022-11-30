Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Purchased by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,446 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,369 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $2,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRNA. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Moderna during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Moderna during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Moderna by 754.5% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Legacy CG LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna during the first quarter worth about $39,000. 60.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MRNA shares. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Moderna from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $174.00 to $101.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Moderna from $160.00 to $182.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Moderna from $165.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Moderna from $290.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Moderna from $165.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.93.

Shares of MRNA stock opened at $173.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $66.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.03 and a fifty-two week high of $376.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $146.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.97.

In other news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.68, for a total transaction of $5,347,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $723,468,941.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.68, for a total transaction of $5,347,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $723,468,941.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.66, for a total transaction of $708,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 1,625,800 shares in the company, valued at $230,310,828. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 573,478 shares of company stock valued at $80,792,616 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

