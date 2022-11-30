Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO) Stock Price Down 8.4%

Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOGO – Get Rating) shares traded down 8.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.60 and last traded at $0.60. 77,530 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 384,144 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.65.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Mogo from C$4.00 to C$3.75 in a report on Friday, August 12th.
Mogo Trading Down 3.3 %
The company has a market cap of $44.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.97.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mogo
Mogo Company Profile
Mogo Inc operates as a financial technology company in Canada and internationally. The company provides digital solutions to the consumers to get in control of their financial health. It offers Mogo app to access a digital spending account with Mogo Visa Platinum Prepaid Card; MogoCrypto that enables the buying and selling of bitcoin; MogoProtect, a free ID fraud protection and monthly credit score monitoring; MogoMortgage, a digital mortgage experience; and MogoMoney that provides access to personal loans.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mogo (MOGO)
- Struggling Axsome Stock Could Bounce Back on Drug Trial Success
- Which Stocks Are Black Friday, Cyber Monday Winners & Losers?
- Three Reasons It’s Time To Get Bullish On Organigram
- Opportunity Strikes! Hibbett, Inc Falls Flat On Strong Results
- Why Investors Are Eating Up Restaurant Brands International
Receive News & Ratings for Mogo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mogo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.