Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO) Stock Price Down 8.4%

Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOGO – Get Rating) shares traded down 8.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.60 and last traded at $0.60. 77,530 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 384,144 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.65.

Separately, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Mogo from C$4.00 to C$3.75 in a report on Friday, August 12th.

The company has a market cap of $44.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.97.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Mogo by 7.3% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,575,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,225,000 after purchasing an additional 377,422 shares during the period. ARS Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Mogo by 58.3% in the second quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 438,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 161,500 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Mogo by 60.7% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 57,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 21,700 shares during the period. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new stake in Mogo in the first quarter worth about $2,598,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Mogo in the first quarter worth about $199,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.53% of the company’s stock.

Mogo Inc operates as a financial technology company in Canada and internationally. The company provides digital solutions to the consumers to get in control of their financial health. It offers Mogo app to access a digital spending account with Mogo Visa Platinum Prepaid Card; MogoCrypto that enables the buying and selling of bitcoin; MogoProtect, a free ID fraud protection and monthly credit score monitoring; MogoMortgage, a digital mortgage experience; and MogoMoney that provides access to personal loans.

