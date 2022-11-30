Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Buys 8,365 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 395,242 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 8,365 shares during the period. Visa accounts for 1.6% of Mondrian Investment Partners LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD’s holdings in Visa were worth $77,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of V. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Visa during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new position in shares of Visa during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Operose Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 135.9% during the first quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 217 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in shares of Visa during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 81.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

V has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Visa from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Visa from $216.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $246.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Visa from $271.00 to $264.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Visa has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.14.

Shares of NYSE:V traded up $1.48 on Wednesday, reaching $210.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,748,283. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.60 and a 52-week high of $235.85. The company has a market cap of $396.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.01, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $201.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 25.75%.

Visa announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit-card processor to repurchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,699,660. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

