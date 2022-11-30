Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Position Raised by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 47.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,836 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $1,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPWR. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 126.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 795,879 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $305,648,000 after buying an additional 443,857 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1,295.2% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 334,041 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $162,237,000 after buying an additional 310,099 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 4.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,249,482 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,035,249,000 after buying an additional 269,551 shares in the last quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter valued at $78,495,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 80.9% in the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 268,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $130,241,000 after buying an additional 119,918 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on MPWR. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $569.00 to $432.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $410.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $570.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Friday, November 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $435.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $431.70.

Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $359.50 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $357.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $411.98. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $301.69 and a 12 month high of $573.60. The stock has a market cap of $16.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.04%.

In related news, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.51, for a total value of $113,137.29. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 203,584 shares in the company, valued at $82,555,347.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Deming Xiao sold 1,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.33, for a total value of $540,607.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 272,805 shares in the company, valued at $106,483,975.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.51, for a total transaction of $113,137.29. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 203,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,555,347.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 48,996 shares of company stock worth $18,290,325. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

