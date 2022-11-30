Morgan Stanley Trims SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) Target Price to €9.50

SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from €10.00 ($10.31) to €9.50 ($9.79) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of SES from €9.00 ($9.28) to €8.00 ($8.25) in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Bryan, Garnier & Co began coverage on shares of SES in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a €6.50 ($6.70) price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SES presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.20.

SES Stock Performance

SGBAF stock remained flat at $7.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.13. SES has a 12 month low of $5.17 and a 12 month high of $9.76.

About SES

SES SA provides satellite and ground infrastructure solutions worldwide. The company offers data connectivity services through its MEO and GEO satellite communication systems for aviation, maritime, cruise, energy, government, and telco and MNO industries. It also provides video services, including direct to home broadcast, occasional use, IP delivery, cable distribution, channel management, over the top (OTT), satellite distribution, hybrid TV platform, online video platform, content aggregation, SES 360, audience measurement and ad insertion, subscriber management, content distribution, production, value added, and real time booking services for broadcasters, platform operators, and sports organizations.

