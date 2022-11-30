MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 7,300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 119,153 shares.The stock last traded at $4.01 and had previously closed at $3.93.

Several analysts have recently commented on MOR shares. JMP Securities reduced their target price on MorphoSys from $32.00 to $15.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded MorphoSys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded MorphoSys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded MorphoSys from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

The firm has a market cap of $547.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 2.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.04.

MorphoSys ( NASDAQ:MOR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter. MorphoSys had a negative return on equity of 688.39% and a negative net margin of 357.89%. The business had revenue of $96.56 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.97) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that MorphoSys AG will post -2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of MorphoSys by 122.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,832 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of MorphoSys in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MorphoSys in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd bought a new stake in shares of MorphoSys in the 1st quarter worth approximately $177,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of MorphoSys in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $195,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

MorphoSys AG, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. It offers Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, follicular lymphoma, and marginal zone lymphoma.

