Mr Price Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MRPLY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Mr Price Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MRPLY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, a growth of 93.3% from the October 31st total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Investec upgraded shares of Mr Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th.

Mr Price Group Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:MRPLY traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.80. 10,283 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,034. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.03. Mr Price Group has a 12-month low of $9.05 and a 12-month high of $15.63.

About Mr Price Group

Mr Price Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a fashion retailer serving women, men, and children in South Africa and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Apparel, Home, Telecoms, and Financial Services. It offers clothing, underwear, footwear, cosmetics, babywear, school wear, and accessories; furniture and kids merchandise; sporting, outdoor, and fitness products comprising footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories; women's smart and casual fashion and intimate wear; and home textile and décor products for bedroom, living-room, bathroom, kitchen, and dining-room.

See Also

