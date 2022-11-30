M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Shares Sold by Northcape Wealth Management LLC

Northcape Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,793 shares during the period. Northcape Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $2,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,750,000 after acquiring an additional 12,288 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 42,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,223,000 after buying an additional 3,676 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 46,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,642,000 after buying an additional 2,318 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 1,207.9% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,195,000 after buying an additional 6,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other M&T Bank news, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.55, for a total transaction of $377,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,574,203.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

M&T Bank Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of MTB stock traded down $5.57 on Wednesday, reaching $165.35. The company had a trading volume of 22,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,152,220. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $28.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $173.70 and a 200-day moving average of $173.57. M&T Bank Co. has a 12 month low of $141.49 and a 12 month high of $193.42.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by ($0.38). M&T Bank had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.53 earnings per share for the current year.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 45.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $238.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $200.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $199.92.

M&T Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.