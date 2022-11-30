MUSE ENT NFT (MSCT) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $33,064.45

MUSE ENT NFT (MSCT) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 29th. In the last seven days, MUSE ENT NFT has traded 29.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One MUSE ENT NFT token can now be purchased for approximately $0.30 or 0.00001781 BTC on exchanges. MUSE ENT NFT has a market capitalization of $270.43 million and approximately $33,064.45 worth of MUSE ENT NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get MUSE ENT NFT alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002251 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000280 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000347 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,157.16 or 0.07029755 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.71 or 0.00496377 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,969.89 or 0.30192019 BTC.

About MUSE ENT NFT

MUSE ENT NFT’s launch date was June 20th, 2022. MUSE ENT NFT’s official website is msksoft.io. MUSE ENT NFT’s official Twitter account is @muse__ent.

MUSE ENT NFT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSE ENT NFT (MSCT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Tron20 platform. MUSE ENT NFT has a current supply of 0. The last known price of MUSE ENT NFT is 0.29989603 USD and is down -4.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $26,762.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://msksoft.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MUSE ENT NFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MUSE ENT NFT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MUSE ENT NFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MUSE ENT NFT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MUSE ENT NFT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.