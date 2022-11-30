Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Shares Bought by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 95.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,357 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned 0.07% of Nasdaq worth $17,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NDAQ. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nasdaq by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 66,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,439,000 after purchasing an additional 3,716 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,214,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 98,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,800,000 after purchasing an additional 25,857 shares during the period. 73.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.80, for a total transaction of $125,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,581 shares in the company, valued at $3,503,143.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total value of $740,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,765 shares in the company, valued at $8,372,627.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.80, for a total value of $125,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,503,143.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,896 shares of company stock worth $2,006,190 over the last three months. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NDAQ. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Nasdaq from $65.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Atlantic Securities cut Nasdaq from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $63.33 to $66.67 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Nasdaq from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, UBS Group cut Nasdaq to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.79.

Shares of NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $66.10 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.95, a PEG ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.94. Nasdaq, Inc. has a one year low of $46.77 and a one year high of $70.55.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 18.72%. The firm had revenue of $890.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.04%.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

