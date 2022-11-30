Natixis Buys 37,856 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Natixis raised its stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 598.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,177 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,856 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Albemarle were worth $9,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,959 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 56,311 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,768,000 after purchasing an additional 4,243 shares during the period. Natixis Investment Managers International bought a new position in shares of Albemarle during the 2nd quarter worth about $263,000. Seeyond increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 3,330 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,772 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Albemarle news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 9,072 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.26, for a total value of $2,923,542.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,507 shares in the company, valued at $2,741,465.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.66, for a total transaction of $642,735.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,444 shares in the company, valued at $3,269,093.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 9,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.26, for a total transaction of $2,923,542.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,507 shares in the company, valued at $2,741,465.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,962 shares of company stock worth $4,911,107. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of ALB opened at $270.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.41. Albemarle Co. has a 52 week low of $169.93 and a 52 week high of $334.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $277.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $256.32.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.99 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 27.77% and a return on equity of 26.84%. Albemarle’s revenue was up 151.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 20.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ALB. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Albemarle from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America boosted their price target on Albemarle from $262.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Albemarle from $371.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Albemarle from $305.00 to $325.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Albemarle has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $290.37.

About Albemarle

(Get Rating)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.