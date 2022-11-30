Natixis Has $9.09 Million Stock Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Natixis cut its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 79.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 312,864 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,236,889 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in CSX were worth $9,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Insight Advisors LLC PA boosted its holdings in CSX by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 7,847 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CSX by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 43,427 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,789 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,262 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 26,003 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. 73.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CSX alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CSX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of CSX to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of CSX to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of CSX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of CSX from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.54.

CSX Stock Performance

NASDAQ CSX opened at $32.17 on Wednesday. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $25.80 and a 52-week high of $38.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $67.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.24.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. CSX had a net margin of 28.06% and a return on equity of 30.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

CSX Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. CSX’s payout ratio is 21.39%.

CSX Profile

(Get Rating)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.