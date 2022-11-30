Natixis Has $9.50 Million Stock Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Natixis decreased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) by 51.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,047,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,122,676 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $9,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PLTR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 52.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 149,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 51,588 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $1,610,000. Circle Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 24.7% in the first quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 98,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 19,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $416,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

Shares of NYSE:PLTR opened at $7.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.73 billion, a PE ratio of -25.28 and a beta of 3.10. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.44 and a twelve month high of $21.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.53.

In other news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 79,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.25, for a total value of $578,267.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 592 shares in the company, valued at $4,292. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.24, for a total value of $362,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,855,012 shares in the company, valued at $13,430,286.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 79,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.25, for a total transaction of $578,267.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,292. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 269,341 shares of company stock worth $1,941,056. 13.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

