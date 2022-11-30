Natixis Has $9.83 Million Stock Position in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

Natixis increased its stake in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) by 1,785.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,105 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 139,303 shares during the quarter. Natixis owned approximately 0.25% of Rapid7 worth $9,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in Rapid7 during the first quarter worth about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 103.8% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Rapid7 in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,010 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 117.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period.

Insider Transactions at Rapid7

In other news, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 41,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.40, for a total transaction of $1,181,979.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 428,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,157,301.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Rapid7 Stock Performance

Shares of RPD opened at $27.52 on Wednesday. Rapid7, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.49 and a 52-week high of $129.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.04 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.08 and its 200-day moving average is $55.93.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $175.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.13 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Rapid7 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $57.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $85.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.63.

Rapid7 Profile

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a solution that integrates posture management, workload protection, infrastructure entitlements management, infrastructure-as-code security, and Kubernetes protection; InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

Featured Articles

