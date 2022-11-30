Natixis Purchases New Stake in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 203,320 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,414,000. Natixis owned 0.20% of Globus Medical as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Globus Medical by 2.3% during the second quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 9,587 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Globus Medical by 3.1% during the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,229 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC boosted its position in Globus Medical by 2.6% during the first quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 9,689 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Globus Medical by 2.1% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,271 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in Globus Medical by 5.9% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 4,622 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Globus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.08.

GMED stock opened at $71.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of 47.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.06. Globus Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $52.60 and a one year high of $81.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $64.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.98.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

