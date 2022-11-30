Natixis Reduces Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Natixis trimmed its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 15,767 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Cintas were worth $10,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CTAS. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Cintas by 17.1% during the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 23,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,861,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 711 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Cintas in the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 59.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 4,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares during the last quarter. 76.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cintas alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on CTAS. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $463.00 price target on shares of Cintas in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Cintas from $415.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cintas in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Cintas from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cintas from $352.00 to $373.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cintas currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $448.20.

Cintas Trading Down 0.8 %

CTAS opened at $450.69 on Wednesday. Cintas Co. has a one year low of $343.86 and a one year high of $461.44. The company has a market cap of $45.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.78, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $415.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $403.48.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.26. Cintas had a return on equity of 36.63% and a net margin of 15.46%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 12.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Cintas’s payout ratio is currently 38.56%.

Insider Activity at Cintas

In related news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 2,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.43, for a total value of $879,049.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,596,437.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

About Cintas

(Get Rating)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.