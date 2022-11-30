Natixis Reduces Stock Position in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Natixis lessened its stake in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,661 shares during the quarter. Natixis owned about 0.19% of Polaris worth $11,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Polaris by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,803,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,933,000 after purchasing an additional 13,281 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Polaris by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,136,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,665,000 after acquiring an additional 532,947 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Polaris by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,698,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,534,000 after acquiring an additional 922,101 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its stake in Polaris by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 2,093,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,445,000 after acquiring an additional 59,885 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Polaris by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,774,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,129,000 after acquiring an additional 21,363 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Polaris alerts:

Polaris Trading Up 0.3 %

PII stock opened at $113.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $103.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.36. Polaris Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.86 and a fifty-two week high of $127.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.33 and a beta of 1.52.

Polaris Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.04%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Polaris from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Polaris from $138.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Polaris from $101.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Polaris from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.90.

Polaris Profile

(Get Rating)

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.