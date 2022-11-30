Natixis Sells 267,200 Shares of Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT)

Natixis cut its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT – Get Rating) by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 337,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 267,200 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics were worth $10,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Global Blood Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $448,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 16.7% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 756,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,211,000 after purchasing an additional 108,369 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Global Blood Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. Fairmount Funds Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 59.1% during the first quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC now owns 1,182,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,955,000 after acquiring an additional 439,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 147.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 44,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 26,620 shares in the last quarter.

Get Global Blood Therapeutics alerts:

Global Blood Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of GBT stock opened at $68.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of -13.67 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.98. Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.65 and a 52 week high of $73.02. The company has a quick ratio of 6.17, a current ratio of 6.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Global Blood Therapeutics Profile

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GBT shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. SVB Leerink cut shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $68.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 8th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Global Blood Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.42.

(Get Rating)

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities with sickle cell disease (SCD). The company offers Oxbryta tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for SCD. It also evaluates the safety and pharmacokinetics of single and multiple doses of Oxbryta in a Phase II a clinical trial of adolescent and pediatric patients with SCD.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.