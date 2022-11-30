Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 2,514 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 24,239 shares.The stock last traded at $42.35 and had previously closed at $42.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Natural Resource Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Get Natural Resource Partners alerts:

Natural Resource Partners Trading Up 0.7 %

The firm has a market cap of $523.52 million, a P/E ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Natural Resource Partners Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Natural Resource Partners

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. Natural Resource Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.94%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NRP. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Natural Resource Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $555,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Natural Resource Partners by 168.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 52,498 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 32,927 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Natural Resource Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $241,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Natural Resource Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Natural Resource Partners by 360.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 77,722 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,322,000 after purchasing an additional 60,859 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.12% of the company’s stock.

About Natural Resource Partners

(Get Rating)

Natural Resource Partners L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns, manages, and leases a portfolio of mineral properties in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mineral Rights and Soda Ash. The company owns interests in coal, soda ash, trona, and other natural resources. Its coal reserves are primarily located in Appalachia, the Illinois Basin, and the Northern Powder River Basin in the United States; industrial minerals and aggregates properties are located in the United States; oil and gas properties located in Louisiana; timber assets located in West Virginia; and trona ore mining operation and soda ash refinery are located in the Green River Basin, Wyoming.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Natural Resource Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Resource Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.