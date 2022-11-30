Necessity Retail REIT (NYSEARCA:RTL) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $6.35

The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RTL – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.35 and traded as high as $6.64. Necessity Retail REIT shares last traded at $6.55, with a volume of 421,050 shares trading hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Necessity Retail REIT from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th.
Necessity Retail REIT Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.34 and its 200 day moving average is $7.10. The company has a market cap of $893.93 million, a PE ratio of -11.98 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11.
Necessity Retail REIT Dividend Announcement
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RTL. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Necessity Retail REIT during the third quarter worth $119,910,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Necessity Retail REIT during the third quarter worth $74,214,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Necessity Retail REIT during the third quarter worth $39,931,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Necessity Retail REIT during the third quarter worth $16,846,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Necessity Retail REIT during the third quarter worth $8,084,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.57% of the company’s stock.
Necessity Retail REIT Company Profile
The Necessity Retail REIT (Nasdaq: RTL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S. Additional information about RTL can be found on its website at www.necessityretailreit.com.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Necessity Retail REIT (RTL)
- Santa Claus Rally? Here’s What Needs to Happen
- Cosmos Holdings May be a Long-Term Buy with Short-Term Risk
- Dark Clouds Are Gathering For Cloud Stocks
- Hormel: Is This The Time To Buy?
- 3 Dividend Growers With Good 2023 Growth Prospects
Receive News & Ratings for Necessity Retail REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Necessity Retail REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.