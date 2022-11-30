Nervos Network Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2.54 Million (CKB)

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 29th. One Nervos Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0025 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Nervos Network has traded down 1.7% against the US dollar. Nervos Network has a total market capitalization of $82.86 million and approximately $2.54 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17,006.27 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000633 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.68 or 0.00462645 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 87.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00003240 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00022172 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.39 or 0.00119874 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $140.26 or 0.00824774 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $114.15 or 0.00671230 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005911 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.57 or 0.00250330 BTC.

About Nervos Network

Nervos Network (CRYPTO:CKB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 36,680,680,992 coins and its circulating supply is 33,340,068,750 coins. Nervos Network’s official website is nervos.org. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nervos Network’s official message board is medium.com/nervosnetwork.

Nervos Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem and collection of protocols designed to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum today.The Nervos CKB (Common Knowledge Base) is the layer 1, proof of work public blockchain protocol of the Nervos Network. It allows any crypto-asset to be stored with the security, immutability and permissionless nature of Bitcoin while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling and captures the total network value through its “store of value” crypto-economic design and native token, the CKByte.$CKB is a cryptocurrency that can be used as a secure store of value, like Bitcoin. It can also be a value token behind smart contracts, like ETH. Store, execute, and even rent space on the Nervos Blockchain with CKBytes.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nervos Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nervos Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

