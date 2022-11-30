NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Given New $78.00 Price Target at UBS Group

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at UBS Group from $80.00 to $78.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the data storage provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 19.94% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Cowen dropped their target price on NetApp from $93.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on NetApp in a research report on Monday, October 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Wedbush cut their price objective on NetApp from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on NetApp from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.58.

NTAP traded down $6.76 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.03. The company had a trading volume of 155,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,088,803. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $14.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.22. NetApp has a 12-month low of $60.56 and a 12-month high of $96.82.

In related news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.82, for a total value of $1,256,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 78,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,478,286.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NTAP. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in NetApp by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 967,717 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $63,134,000 after purchasing an additional 244,451 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of NetApp by 12.6% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 5,296 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of NetApp by 3.7% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 361,633 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $23,593,000 after purchasing an additional 12,971 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in NetApp by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 95,285 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $7,909,000 after purchasing an additional 18,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in NetApp by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,092 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, NetApp ElementOS software, and NetApp SANtricity software; and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp FlexPod, NetApp E/EF series, NetApp StorageGRID, and NetApp SolidFire.

