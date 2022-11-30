NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.30-$5.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.44 billion-$6.57 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.78 billion. NetApp also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to $1.25-$1.35 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NTAP. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of NetApp from $88.00 to $71.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of NetApp in a research note on Monday, October 31st. They set a buy rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of NetApp in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of NetApp from $94.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of NetApp from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $86.50.

NTAP stock traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.79. 1,725,074 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,710,882. The company has a market capitalization of $15.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. NetApp has a twelve month low of $60.56 and a twelve month high of $96.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.88.

In other news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.82, for a total value of $1,256,760.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 78,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,478,286.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of NetApp by 94.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,936 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NetApp by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 3,009 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NetApp by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,356 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new stake in shares of NetApp during the 1st quarter worth about $293,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. raised its position in shares of NetApp by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 3,648 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, NetApp ElementOS software, and NetApp SANtricity software; and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp FlexPod, NetApp E/EF series, NetApp StorageGRID, and NetApp SolidFire.

