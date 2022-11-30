NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.25-1.35 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.44. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.525-1.675 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.71 billion. NetApp also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $5.30-$5.50 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on NTAP. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of NetApp in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of NetApp from $94.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of NetApp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of NetApp to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of NetApp from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NetApp currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $86.50.

Shares of NTAP stock traded down $0.78 on Tuesday, reaching $71.79. 1,725,074 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,710,882. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.88. The company has a market capitalization of $15.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.22. NetApp has a twelve month low of $60.56 and a twelve month high of $96.82.

In related news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.82, for a total value of $1,256,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 78,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,478,286.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NTAP. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in NetApp by 94.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,936 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NetApp by 8.0% in the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 3,009 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NetApp by 19.5% in the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,356 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of NetApp in the first quarter valued at about $293,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NetApp by 10.3% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 3,648 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, NetApp ElementOS software, and NetApp SANtricity software; and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp FlexPod, NetApp E/EF series, NetApp StorageGRID, and NetApp SolidFire.

