NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) PT Lowered to $78.00

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $84.00 to $78.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.65% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on NTAP. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of NetApp from $105.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of NetApp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of NetApp from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. StockNews.com raised NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on NetApp in a report on Monday, October 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.89.

Get NetApp alerts:

NetApp Stock Performance

Shares of NTAP opened at $71.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.61 and a 200-day moving average of $68.88. The company has a market cap of $15.60 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.22. NetApp has a one year low of $60.56 and a one year high of $96.82.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NetApp

In related news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.82, for a total value of $1,256,760.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 78,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,478,286.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTAP. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of NetApp by 33.8% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 967,717 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $63,134,000 after buying an additional 244,451 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group raised its position in NetApp by 12.6% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 5,296 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of NetApp by 3.7% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 361,633 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $23,593,000 after purchasing an additional 12,971 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of NetApp by 23.8% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 95,285 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $7,909,000 after purchasing an additional 18,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of NetApp by 4.1% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,092 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

About NetApp

(Get Rating)

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, NetApp ElementOS software, and NetApp SANtricity software; and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp FlexPod, NetApp E/EF series, NetApp StorageGRID, and NetApp SolidFire.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.