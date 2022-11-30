NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Updates Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.25-$1.35 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.44. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.52 billion-$1.68 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.71 billion. NetApp also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $5.30-$5.50 EPS.

NetApp Stock Down 1.1 %

NTAP stock traded down $0.78 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.79. 1,725,074 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,710,882. The firm has a market cap of $15.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.22. NetApp has a twelve month low of $60.56 and a twelve month high of $96.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $67.61 and its 200 day moving average is $68.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on NTAP. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on NetApp to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on NetApp in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on NetApp from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on NetApp from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on NetApp from $94.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $86.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at NetApp

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NetApp

In other NetApp news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.82, for a total transaction of $1,256,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 78,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,478,286.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTAP. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of NetApp by 66.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,740 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 3,086 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of NetApp by 6.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 29,741 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of NetApp by 0.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 139,507 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $11,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of NetApp by 41.0% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 98,770 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $8,198,000 after buying an additional 28,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of NetApp in the first quarter worth $465,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, NetApp ElementOS software, and NetApp SANtricity software; and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp FlexPod, NetApp E/EF series, NetApp StorageGRID, and NetApp SolidFire.

