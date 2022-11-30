NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.44

NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.435 per share by the technology company on Friday, December 16th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This is an increase from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36.

NetEase has a dividend payout ratio of 35.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect NetEase to earn $4.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.74 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.8%.

Get NetEase alerts:

NetEase Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NTES opened at $68.78 on Wednesday. NetEase has a 1-year low of $53.09 and a 1-year high of $114.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.73, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.62 and its 200-day moving average is $84.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NetEase

Several analysts recently commented on NTES shares. StockNews.com raised NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. HSBC decreased their price target on NetEase from $122.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. TheStreet lowered NetEase from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded NetEase from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on NetEase from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in NetEase by 13.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,580,905 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,792,000 after purchasing an additional 191,068 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in NetEase by 4.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,047,627 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,881,000 after purchasing an additional 44,346 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in NetEase by 7.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 876,994 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,876,000 after acquiring an additional 57,872 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in NetEase by 4,887.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 234,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,023,000 after acquiring an additional 229,700 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in NetEase by 5.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 230,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,498,000 after acquiring an additional 12,384 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.76% of the company’s stock.

NetEase Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NetEase, Inc provides online services focusing on diverse content, community, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Game Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.