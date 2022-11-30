Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target Increased to $215.00 by Analysts at Societe Generale

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Societe Generale from $170.00 to $215.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Societe Generale’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 23.48% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Netflix from $215.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Macquarie raised their price objective on Netflix from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Atlantic Securities raised Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $211.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $270.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Cfra lowered Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $245.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $312.32.

NFLX opened at $280.96 on Wednesday. Netflix has a 1-year low of $162.71 and a 1-year high of $675.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $262.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $125.03 billion, a PE ratio of 25.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.28.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.99. Netflix had a return on equity of 27.64% and a net margin of 16.03%. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Netflix will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 3.6% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 95,567 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $35,798,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its position in Netflix by 3,001.6% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 124,840 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $21,831,000 after purchasing an additional 120,815 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in Netflix in the first quarter worth $752,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in Netflix in the first quarter worth $8,484,000. Finally, Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA purchased a new position in Netflix in the second quarter worth $302,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

