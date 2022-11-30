Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Reaches New 12-Month High at $126.71

Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $126.71 and last traded at $126.40, with a volume of 32938 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $121.74.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NBIX shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $101.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $114.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $105.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.00.

The firm has a market cap of $12.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 218.11 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $113.43 and its 200-day moving average is $103.43.

In other news, insider Darin Lippoldt sold 4,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.04, for a total value of $566,341.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,363,079.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Eric Benevich sold 24,593 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.33, for a total transaction of $3,082,240.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,960,537.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Darin Lippoldt sold 4,923 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.04, for a total value of $566,341.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,363,079.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 70,531 shares of company stock valued at $8,403,796 in the last ninety days. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NBIX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 120,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,291,000 after acquiring an additional 35,452 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 417.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 86,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,744,000 after acquiring an additional 69,412 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

