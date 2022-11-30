New Found Gold (NYSE:NFGC) Shares Down 4%

New Found Gold Corp. (NYSE:NFGC – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as 4.30 and last traded at 4.30. 4,013 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 163,084 shares. The stock had previously closed at 4.48.

New Found Gold Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of 3.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $747.08 million, a PE ratio of -11.45 and a beta of 1.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in New Found Gold during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in New Found Gold during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in New Found Gold by 45.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 4,625 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in New Found Gold during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its position in New Found Gold by 39.7% during the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 462,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after buying an additional 131,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.17% of the company’s stock.

New Found Gold Company Profile

New Found Gold Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in the Provinces of Newfoundland and Labrador, and Ontario. The company primarily explores for gold deposit. It holds 100% interests in the Queensway project that includes 86 mineral licenses and 6,041 claims covering an area of 151,030 hectares of land located near Gander, Newfoundland; and the Lucky Strike project comprising 11,684 hectares located in Kirkland Lake, Ontario.

