New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Get Rating) by 88.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,440,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,049,446 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 2.62% of New Oriental Education & Technology Group worth $90,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 29.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 483,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 4,888 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 13.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 44,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 5,299 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 18.0% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 47,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the second quarter valued at about $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on EDU shares. TheStreet downgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.60.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Stock Up 7.9 %

NYSE:EDU opened at $26.97 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.82. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.40 and a 52 week high of $29.89.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $744.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $689.08 million. The firm’s revenue was down 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

About New Oriental Education & Technology Group

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses; Online Education and Other Services; Overseas Study Consulting Services; and Others segments.

