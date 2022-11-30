New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Shares Gap Up to $26.97

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $26.97, but opened at $28.21. New Oriental Education & Technology Group shares last traded at $29.02, with a volume of 9,808 shares traded.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EDU. TheStreet downgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.60.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.00 and a 200 day moving average of $22.82.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group ( NYSE:EDU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $744.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $689.08 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EDU. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the third quarter valued at about $865,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the third quarter valued at about $5,503,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd bought a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the third quarter valued at about $21,921,000. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd grew its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 2,521.0% in the third quarter. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd now owns 566,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,570,000 after acquiring an additional 544,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 2.4% in the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 166,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,995,000 after acquiring an additional 3,863 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.81% of the company’s stock.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses; Online Education and Other Services; Overseas Study Consulting Services; and Others segments.

