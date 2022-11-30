NewEdge Advisors LLC Buys 31,002 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 504,031 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,002 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $29,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 78.9% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 3,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 4,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 93,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,482,000 after purchasing an additional 5,550 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 675.2% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 401,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,885,000 after purchasing an additional 349,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 137.1% during the first quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 177,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,367,000 after purchasing an additional 102,891 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of BATS IEFA traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.97. 7,629,269 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.11. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84.

