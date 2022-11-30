NewEdge Advisors LLC Buys 40,113 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 606,046 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,113 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $31,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPYG. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 134.4% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYG traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.66. 22,473 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,960,505. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.46. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $47.91 and a twelve month high of $73.64.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.