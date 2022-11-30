NewEdge Advisors LLC Has $18.10 Million Holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 374,719 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,086 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC owned about 0.35% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $18,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LMBS. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter worth $97,000.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

LMBS stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.24. 5,832 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 729,364. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.95. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 52 week low of $46.62 and a 52 week high of $50.20.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. This is a positive change from First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

