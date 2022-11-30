NewEdge Advisors LLC Has $23.84 Million Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 209,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,438 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF worth $23,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000.

NYSEARCA:TIP traded up $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $106.92. The stock had a trading volume of 116,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,918,329. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $104.63 and a 52 week high of $130.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $106.28 and its 200 day moving average is $112.09.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

