NewEdge Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 306,113 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,362 shares during the period. Chevron makes up 0.7% of NewEdge Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $44,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.6% in the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 134,756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,510,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,880 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,406 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 15.9% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,879 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, Genesee Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,087,000. 69.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chevron Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded down $1.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $179.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,188,463. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $169.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.06. The company has a market capitalization of $347.55 billion, a PE ratio of 10.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.21. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $110.73 and a fifty-two week high of $189.68.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.22 by $0.34. Chevron had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The business had revenue of $66.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 19.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 32.31%.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In other news, Director Alice P. Gast sold 2,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.44, for a total value of $485,564.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,941,220.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Alice P. Gast sold 2,706 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.44, for a total value of $485,564.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,941,220.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 55,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.09, for a total transaction of $10,250,284.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 125,097 shares of company stock worth $22,971,967. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on CVX. Societe Generale upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. HSBC cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Chevron in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Chevron from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $202.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.85.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

