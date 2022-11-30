NewEdge Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 261,151 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,112 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $21,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 23.7% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $208,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 17.2% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 9.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 866,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,704,000 after acquiring an additional 77,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $606,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:EFG traded down $0.26 on Wednesday, hitting $84.89. 1,083,323 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.11. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

