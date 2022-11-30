NewEdge Advisors LLC Invests $25.54 Million in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 201,499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $25,540,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DTE. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in DTE Energy by 6.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,028,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,044,624,000 after buying an additional 1,420,586 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 14.3% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,821,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,356,215,000 after buying an additional 2,222,887 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in DTE Energy by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,707,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,291,854,000 after buying an additional 245,923 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in DTE Energy by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,206,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $291,781,000 after buying an additional 281,718 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in DTE Energy by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,965,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $259,854,000 after acquiring an additional 30,373 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DTE shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on DTE Energy from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $145.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $146.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of DTE Energy to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $147.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DTE Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.00.

DTE Energy Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:DTE traded down $0.24 on Wednesday, hitting $113.89. The stock had a trading volume of 19,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,469,400. The company has a market cap of $22.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.60. DTE Energy has a 52 week low of $100.64 and a 52 week high of $140.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $113.43 and its 200 day moving average is $123.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.02. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 5.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DTE Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.952 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th. This represents a $3.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. This is an increase from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 61.25%.

DTE Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.