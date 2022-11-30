NewEdge Advisors LLC Purchases 668 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 443,190 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Archer-Daniels-Midland worth $34,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ADM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 17.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 162,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,705,000 after purchasing an additional 23,761 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 184.5% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 92,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,949,000 after purchasing an additional 60,004 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 26.4% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 89,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,084,000 after acquiring an additional 18,711 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

ADM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.00.

NYSE:ADM traded down $1.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $95.19. 52,686 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,215,093. The firm has a market cap of $52.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.85. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52 week low of $61.80 and a 52 week high of $98.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $24.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.21 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 17.75% and a net margin of 4.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.07%.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 26,198 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.63, for a total transaction of $2,531,512.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 284,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,538,293.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 26,198 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.63, for a total transaction of $2,531,512.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 284,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,538,293.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 284,531 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total value of $25,949,227.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 412,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,651,190.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 610,829 shares of company stock valued at $56,503,554 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

