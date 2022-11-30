NewEdge Advisors LLC Sells 22,151 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

NewEdge Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 806,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,151 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of NewEdge Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. NewEdge Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $82,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AGG. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 81,701,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,256,434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944,731 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 55,428,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,635,943,000 after purchasing an additional 4,536,340 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,505,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,118,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,634 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,300,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,887,833,000 after acquiring an additional 412,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 15,369,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,646,049,000 after acquiring an additional 573,609 shares in the last quarter. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of AGG traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $97.40. The stock had a trading volume of 98,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,799,015. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $95.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.77. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $93.20 and a 52 week high of $115.24.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

