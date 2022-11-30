NewEdge Advisors LLC Sells 224,400 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

NewEdge Advisors LLC trimmed its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 862,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 224,400 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF makes up 0.7% of NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $40,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IUSB. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 4,848.3% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,533,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 15,219,674 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,585,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,913,488,000 after acquiring an additional 4,501,598 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,203,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,186,395,000 after acquiring an additional 4,455,849 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,856,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,444,693,000 after acquiring an additional 3,513,541 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,666,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573,868 shares during the period.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $45.10. The company had a trading volume of 28,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,366,610. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $43.12 and a one year high of $53.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.35 and a 200 day moving average of $46.05.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were issued a $0.101 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%.

